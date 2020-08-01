Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical personality change (MPC) is a codable diagnosis (i.e., F07.0) that deserves consideration when a patient is inexplicably no longer "acting like him/herself." Its presentation ranges from subtle to severe and is often characterized by bafflingly poor judgment and impairment in several aspects of a person's life. Despite the global impact that MPC can have on a patient's functioning, occupation, and relationships, this condition receives far less clinical consideration than better known syndromes such as depression or anxiety and is often likely incorrectly formulated as such.



OBJECTIVE/METHODS: This article provides a clinically focused review of MPC. We review its clinical assessment followed by a review of its subtypes, which we have categorized to reflect the behavioral correlates of known frontotemporal-subcortical circuits. These include the apathetic type (ventromedial prefrontal cortex), the labile and disinhibited types (orbitofrontal cortex), and the aggressive and paranoid types (medial temporal lobes).



RESULTS: For each of these 3 categories, we describe the clinical presentation and review management strategies. For each category, we focus on 3 common causes for MPC-traumatic brain injury, Huntington disease, and brain tumors-which we have selected because clinical features of MPC due to these conditions generalize to many other etiologies of MPC.



CONCLUSIONS: MPC warrants clinical attention for the range of dysfunction and distress it can cause. It also deserves further scientific study to better characterize its phenotypes, to tailor instruments for its clinical assessment, and to identify effective treatments.

