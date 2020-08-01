|
Leppla I, Fishman D, Kalra I, Oldham MA. Psychosomatics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34756407
BACKGROUND: Medical personality change (MPC) is a codable diagnosis (i.e., F07.0) that deserves consideration when a patient is inexplicably no longer "acting like him/herself." Its presentation ranges from subtle to severe and is often characterized by bafflingly poor judgment and impairment in several aspects of a person's life. Despite the global impact that MPC can have on a patient's functioning, occupation, and relationships, this condition receives far less clinical consideration than better known syndromes such as depression or anxiety and is often likely incorrectly formulated as such.
Language: en
consultation liaison psychiatry; Huntington's disease; neuropsychiatry; rehabilitative