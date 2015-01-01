Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a public health problem in the world. In Chile, suicide rates increased since 1990 with regional differences in rates.



AIM: To analyze the geographical distribution of deaths due to suicide that occurred in the Region of Araucanía between the years 2004-2015. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The geographic distribution of suicide in the Araucania Region at district level (2004-2015) was analyzed using death data available at the web page of the Ministry of Health. Socio-demographic variables of suicide were characterized. The spatial distribution of suicide rates was represented using cartography, and suicide spatial clusters were identified through spatial-temporal exploration.



RESULTS: There were 1,562 suicides, 86% in men, with a mean rate of 13.07 x105 inhabitants. The highest rates were registered in people aged over 70 years. Most individuals committing suicide were active workers. Hanging was the most common method to accomplish suicide. The territories from the coastal area in Cautín, and Nahuelbuta registered the highest suicide rates. Two statistically significant conglomerates with high incidence of suicide cases were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of geographic methods and the disaggregation of suicide cases at district level, allowed the identification of territorial variability in the distribution of suicide rates within the Araucanía Region. Spatial patterns of areas with high suicide risk were found.

Language: es