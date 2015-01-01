SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salvo G L, Florenzano U R, Gómez Ch A. Rev. Med. Chile 2021; 149(6): 913-919.

Evaluación y manejo inicial de las ideas e intentos de suicidio en atención primaria

(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Medica De Santiago)

10.4067/s0034-98872021000400913

34751351

Suicide and suicidal behaviors are a significant public health problem, for which several prevention modalities have been implemented. The identification and treatment of suicidal risk is a critical step in prevention, especially in primary health care, a level where most of the population consults. This article focuses fundamentally on the research on suicide risk in primary care by proposing an action guide for the assessment and management initial of suicide ideas and attempts.


Humans; Risk Factors; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted; Primary Health Care

