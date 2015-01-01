|
Citation
Salvo G L, Florenzano U R, Gómez Ch A. Rev. Med. Chile 2021; 149(6): 913-919.
Vernacular Title
Evaluación y manejo inicial de las ideas e intentos de suicidio en atención primaria
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Medica De Santiago)
DOI
PMID
34751351
Abstract
Suicide and suicidal behaviors are a significant public health problem, for which several prevention modalities have been implemented. The identification and treatment of suicidal risk is a critical step in prevention, especially in primary health care, a level where most of the population consults. This article focuses fundamentally on the research on suicide risk in primary care by proposing an action guide for the assessment and management initial of suicide ideas and attempts.
Language: es
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted; Primary Health Care