Citation
du Pont A, Stanley IH, Pruitt LD, Reger MA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34757649
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) implemented REACH VET, which analyzes health records to identify veterans at statistically elevated risk for suicide and other adverse outcomes compared to other veterans in VHA. This project evaluated REACH VET program implementation at a large VA health care system by examining program fidelity and treatment engagement, receipt of suicide prevention interventions, and suicide-related behaviors in the 6 months following identification.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; predictive modeling; treatment engagement; veterans