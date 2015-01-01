Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pediatric restraint use has increased over time in the United States, but motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children under age 18. Age-appropriate use of safety restraints (safety seats, booster seats, seat belt) and statewide child restraint laws can greatly reduce injury or death in the event of a crash. Surveillance of pediatric restraint use and compliance with policy can inform prevention efforts. This study aims to examine time trends in pediatric restraint use and compliance with pediatric passenger laws in Iowa by rurality and age.



METHODS: Fourteen years of Iowa observational pediatric restraint use data (2006-2019) are included in this cross-sectional study. Proportions of restrained youth by year, age, and rurality (rural, urban) were calculated. Log-linear models were used to compute the Annual Percent Change (APC) by year to explore trends in restraint use over time by rurality and by age group.



RESULTS: A total of 42,007 observed pediatric passengers with complete data from 2006 to 2019 were included in this study. Restraint use increased across all years and all age groups observed, with the largest increases among the older pediatric age groups. However, restraint use was consistently highest among the youngest child passengers. With all study years combined, the odds of being compliantly restrained were 13% lower in rural areas (OR = 0.87, 95% CI = 0.80, 0.95) compared to urban areas.



CONCLUSIONS: Restraint use was lower in rural areas and among older pediatric passengers, suggesting targeted efforts to increase restraint use among these groups may have the greatest impact on overall occupant protection.

