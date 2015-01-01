|
Citation
Loureiro RJ, Kataoka FT, Viola TW, Vargas GI, Sanvicente-Vieira B, Grassi-Oliveira R, Kluwe-Schiavon B. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)
DOI
PMID
34758266
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Delinquent behaviors are risky behaviors that increase during puberty and reach the highest peak in late adolescence. It has been proposed that poor decision-making and theory of mind (ToM) are key cognitive processes implicated with delinquency during adolescence, affecting the valuation of risks and lack of social norms appreciation, respectively. Nevertheless, it is not clear yet whether adolescent offenders who are at provisional deprivation of liberty due to conflict with the law (ACL) might, in fact, present a specific profile in these cognitive processes.
Language: en
Keywords
risk taking; delinquency; criminality; decision-making; social cognition