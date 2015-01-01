|
Cleary E, Malone KM, Corry C, Sheridan A, Kelleher CC, Lane A, McGuiness S. Wellcome Open Res. 2021; 6: e86.
(Copyright © 2021, Welcome Trust)
34754941
BACKGROUND: Elevated suicide rates have alarmed policy makers and communities. In these circumstances, the value of understanding more about communities and their potential role in suicide intervention is becoming more apparent. This study involved evaluating feedback from individuals with and without previous suicidal thinking who participated in an arts-science rural community-based intervention project around suicide ( Lived Lives at Fort Dunree).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Science-Arts Community Intervention; Stigma