Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Frailty has a high prevalence in elders and impairs motor ability. This study aimed to investigate the influence caused by frailty in kinematic characteristics of walking and walking strategy adjustment from static standing to stable walking.



METHODS: In this study, 80 community-dwelling elders performed tests. The Kihon checklist (KCL) was used to assess frailty. The timed up and go test (TUGT) and the 30-s chair stand test (30-s CST) were used to assess balance and muscle strength. The Xsens MVN BIOMECH Awinda was used to collect walking kinematic data.



RESULTS: This study included 25 robust, 30 prefrail, and 25 frail elders. The TUGT completed time (P < 0.001) and the 30-s CST completed number (P = 0.002) had statistical differences among groups. The maximum peak of knee internal rotation showed an interaction between the frailty and the walking phase (P = 0.015). The peak angle of hip adduction, hip and knee flexion, and knee and ankle internal rotation were significantly lower in frail elders than others (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Frailty affects the kinematic characteristics of walking, resulting in the hip, knee, and ankle flexion, hip adduction, knee and ankle internal rotation reduced. Besides, frailty has a specific negative effect on the walking strategy adjustment from static standing to stable walking.

Language: en