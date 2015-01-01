Abstract

Introduction: Lead Poisoning is a global medical problem. Some dangerous and unusual sources of lead in traditional medicine have remained unknown.



Methods: In this case series, we report accidental lead poisoning with "Swamp stone" powder, presentation of toxicity, and treatment outcome.

Results: All 5 cases (family members) had a toxic blood lead level, and all of them were symptomatic. Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and generalized muscles weakness were the most common presentation that was seen in all cases. The mean blood lead levels (BLL) pre and post-treatment with the chelating drug were 45.90 and 37.16 µg/dl, respectively. The mean percentage reduction of BLL after treatment in adult and child cases was 29.7% and 3.9%, respectively.



Conclusion: Swamp stone contains many heavy metals with a high potential for severe to lethal poisoning. The chelating agent had more efficiency in parents than their children in lowering the blood level lead.



Keywords: Lead, poisoning, swamp stone



Key clinical massage

It is important to find sources for lead poisoning and educate the population about the danger of this heavy metal. The epidemiologic studies for evaluating BLL can help develop a guideline for screening endangered populations and providing treatment.

