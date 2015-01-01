SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gibson M, Stuart J, Leske S, Ward R, Vidyattama Y. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1753-6405.13164

PMID

34761851

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to examine associations of community cultural connectedness with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young peoples' suicide rates in areas with elevated risk factors.

METHODS: Age-specific suicide rates (ASSRs) were calculated using suicides recorded by the Queensland Suicide Register (QSR) of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people (aged 15-24 years) in Queensland from 2001-2015. Rate Ratios (RRs) compared young peoples' suicide rates in areas with high and low levels of cultural connectedness indicators (cultural social capital and Indigenous language use) within areas with elevated risk factors (high rates of discrimination, low socioeconomic resources, and remoteness).

RESULTS: Within low socioeconomically resourced areas and where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experienced more discrimination, greater engagement and involvement with cultural events, ceremonies and organisations was associated with 36% and 47% lower young peoples' suicide rates respectively (RR=1.57, 95%CI=1.13-2.21, p=<0.01; RR=1.88, 95%CI=1.25-2.89, p=<0.01). Within remote and regional areas, higher levels of community language use was associated with 26% lower suicide rates (RR=1.35, 95%CI=1-1.93, p=0.04), and in communities experiencing more discrimination, language use was associated with 34% lower rates (RR=1.53, 95%CI=1.01-2.37, p=0.04).

CONCLUSION: Cultural connectedness indicators were associated with lower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young peoples' suicide rates in communities experiencing the most disadvantage. Implications for public health: This provides initial evidence for trialling and evaluating interventions using cultural practices and engagement to mitigate against the impacts of community risk factors on Aboriginal and Torres Islander suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; social determinants of health; culture; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health; young peoples' health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print