Correction to: BMC Neurol 21, 376 (2021)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12883-021-02410-6



Following publication of the original article [1], the authors reported an error in Fig. 1 wherein the graph titles "Physical Emotional Symptoms Subscale; Vestibular Ocular Symptoms Subscale; Cognitive Symptom Subscale; BIST Total Scale) were not included in the image.



The original article [1] has been updated.



1. Shaikh N, Theadom A, Siegert R, et al. Rasch analysis of the Brain Injury Screening Tool (BIST) in mild traumatic brain injury. BMC Neurol. 2021;21:376. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12883-021-02410-6.

