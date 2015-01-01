Abstract

Penetrating injuries caused by needlefish are very uncommon. Most of them have been reported in the Indo-Pacific region. We report a case of an occipito-cervical penetrating injury that occurred in the Mexican Tropical Pacific, and we describe the treatment of this injury.



Key words: Needlefish; Penetrating injury; Marine injury; Mexican Tropical Pacific



Las heridas penetrantes por pez aguja son poco comunes. La mayor parte de los reportes han sido en la región Indo-Pacífico. Reportamos un caso de herida penetrante occipitocervical ocurrida en el Pacífico tropical mexicano y se describe el tratamiento de esta lesión.



Palabras clave: Pez aguja; Lesión penetrante; Lesión marina; Pacífico tropical mexicano

