Zambito-Brondo GF, Ana JFSS, Bustamante-Vidales JC, Pérez-Tagle CAC, Kleriga-Grossgerge E. Cir. Cir. 2021; 89(Suppl 1): 106-108.

Herida penetrante occipitocervical por pez aguja

(Copyright © 2021, Permanyer)

10.24875/CIRU.20001375

34762630

Penetrating injuries caused by needlefish are very uncommon. Most of them have been reported in the Indo-Pacific region. We report a case of an occipito-cervical penetrating injury that occurred in the Mexican Tropical Pacific, and we describe the treatment of this injury.

Key words: Needlefish; Penetrating injury; Marine injury; Mexican Tropical Pacific

Las heridas penetrantes por pez aguja son poco comunes. La mayor parte de los reportes han sido en la región Indo-Pacífico. Reportamos un caso de herida penetrante occipitocervical ocurrida en el Pacífico tropical mexicano y se describe el tratamiento de esta lesión.

Palabras clave: Pez aguja; Lesión penetrante; Lesión marina; Pacífico tropical mexicano


Language: en

Lesión marina; Lesión penetrante; Marine injury; Mexican Tropical Pacific; Needlefish; Pacífico tropical mexicano; Penetrating injury; Pez aguja

