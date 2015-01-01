|
Zambito-Brondo GF, Ana JFSS, Bustamante-Vidales JC, Pérez-Tagle CAC, Kleriga-Grossgerge E. Cir. Cir. 2021; 89(Suppl 1): 106-108.
Herida penetrante occipitocervical por pez aguja
(Copyright © 2021, Permanyer)
PMID
34762630
Abstract
|
Penetrating injuries caused by needlefish are very uncommon. Most of them have been reported in the Indo-Pacific region. We report a case of an occipito-cervical penetrating injury that occurred in the Mexican Tropical Pacific, and we describe the treatment of this injury.
Language: en
Lesión marina; Lesión penetrante; Marine injury; Mexican Tropical Pacific; Needlefish; Pacífico tropical mexicano; Penetrating injury; Pez aguja