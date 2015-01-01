Abstract

Advancements in the understanding and prevention of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) are urgently needed. Intensive longitudinal data collection methods-such as ecological momentary assessment-capture fine-grained, "real-world" information about SITBs as they occur and thus have the potential to narrow this gap. However, collecting real-time data on SITBs presents complex ethical and practical considerations, including about whether and how to monitor and respond to incoming information about SITBs from suicidal or self-injuring individuals during the study. We conducted a systematic review of protocols for monitoring and responding to incoming data in previous and ongoing intensive longitudinal studies of SITBs. Across the 61 included unique studies/samples, there was no clear most common approach to managing these ethical and safety considerations. For example, studies were fairly evenly split between either using automated notifications triggered by specific survey responses (e.g., indicating current suicide risk) or monitoring and intervening upon (generally with a phone-based risk assessment) incoming responses (36%), using both automated notifications and monitoring/intervening (35%), or neither using automated notifications nor monitoring/intervening (29%). Certain study characteristics appeared to influence the safety practices used. Future research that systematically evaluates optimal, feasible strategies for managing risk in real-time monitoring research on SITBs is needed.

Language: en