Abstract

In the article "Assessing crisis chat visitors' capacity to regulate thoughts related to suicide: a brief scale" by C. Coohey and K. Neblett (Crisis, https://doi.org/10.1027/0227-5910/a000805) there was an error in the abstract.



The second sentence in the results section of the abstract reads like this:



Construct and criterion validity were inferred from a decrease in visitors' ability to control their thoughts of suicide from pre-chat to post-chat (Cohen's d = 91).



The corrected sentence should read as follows (correction in bold):



Construct and criterion validity were inferred from an increase in visitors' ability to control their thoughts of suicide from pre-chat to post-chat (Cohen's d = 91).



The authors regret any inconvenience or confusion the errors may have caused.

Language: en