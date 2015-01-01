SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000839

34761967

In the article "Assessing crisis chat visitors' capacity to regulate thoughts related to suicide: a brief scale" by C. Coohey and K. Neblett (Crisis, https://doi.org/10.1027/0227-5910/a000805) there was an error in the abstract.

The second sentence in the results section of the abstract reads like this:

Construct and criterion validity were inferred from a decrease in visitors' ability to control their thoughts of suicide from pre-chat to post-chat (Cohen's d = 91).

The corrected sentence should read as follows (correction in bold):

Construct and criterion validity were inferred from an increase in visitors' ability to control their thoughts of suicide from pre-chat to post-chat (Cohen's d = 91).

The authors regret any inconvenience or confusion the errors may have caused.


Language: en
