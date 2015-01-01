|
Daebes HL, Tounsi LL, Nerlander M, Gerdin Wärnberg M, Jaweed M, Mamozai BA, Nasim M, Trelles M, von Schreeb J. Emerg. Med. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
34759014
BACKGROUND: Five million people die annually due to injuries; an increasing part is due to armed conflict in low-income and middle-income countries, demanding resolute emergency trauma care. In Afghanistan, a low-income country that has experienced conflict for over 35 years, conflict related trauma is a significant public health problem. To address this, the non-governmental organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) set up a trauma centre in Kunduz (Kunduz Trauma Centre (KTC)). MSF's standardised emergency operating procedures include the South African Triage Scale (SATS). To date, there are few studies that assess how triage levels correspond with outcome in low-resource conflict settings AIM: This study aims to assess to what extent SATS triage levels correlated to outcomes in terms of hospital admission, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and mortality for patients treated at KTC.
Trauma; emergency department; triage; global health; emergency care systems