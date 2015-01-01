|
Citation
Liu HZ, Wei ZH, Li P. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e650206.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
34759853
PMCID
Abstract
We are constantly faced with decisive situations in which the options are not presented simultaneously. How the information of options is presented might influence the subsequent decision-making. For instance, presenting the information of options in an alternative- or dimension-wise manner may affect searching patterns and thus lead to different choices. In this study, the effects of this manner of information presentation on risky choice according to two experiments (Experiment 1, N = 45; Experiment 2, N = 50) are systematically examined. Specifically, two tasks with different presentation are conducted. Participants could search the information of one option (alternative-wise task) or dimension (dimension-wise task) for each time.
Language: en
Keywords
attention allocation; expected value maximization; information search; presentation manner; risky choice