Abstract

INTRODUCTION: It is essential to explore ways to prevent and reduce the severity of injuries in road crashes. This study attempts at getting a ground-level understanding of perspectives surrounding road traffic injury among various stakeholders.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In-depth interviews and focused group discussions were conducted over a period of 6 months among traffic police, toll booth operators, road transport officers, nurses, and intensive care specialists. The transcribed data were coded and analyzed, and a percentage of final themes as well as codes were drawn.



RESULTS: The common reasons cited for delay in transport of accident victims were fear regarding medicolegal issues among the first responders (36.9%) and delay in ambulance (41.5%). 26.1% agreed that time delay in transport can be reduced by generating awareness. Teaching first aid to the general public is essential as opined by 75% of nursing staff and 66.7% of emergency physicians. Documentation procedures (15.4%), long waiting hours (10.2%), and out-of-pocket expenditure and financial constraints (10.2%) were the commonly cited reasons for problems faced by patient bystanders.



CONCLUSIONS: Creating awareness and improving access to ambulance were the two essential recommendations to prevent delay in prehospital care. Majority of the care providers and patient bystanders agreed that improving insurance coverage is essential to reduce financial constraints.

Language: en