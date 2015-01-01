|
Citation
|
Sharma DB, Shah UM, Singh US. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; 25(3): 152-156.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34759602
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: The nature of the work in saw mills carries a huge risk as the workers are exposed to various life-threatening hazards. AIMS: This study was conducted to know the "Work place Wellbeing" of the saw mill workers, occupational Hazards identification and Risk assessment (HIRA) including hazard communication, occupational accidents, injuries and diseases. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: The study was a cross sectional study amongst workers of saw mills.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; injuries; Anand; hazards; saw mills; work place wellbeing