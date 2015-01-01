Abstract

Considering the recent sociopolitical and environmental stress in Haiti, from the COVID pandemic to repeated natural disasters, we aimed to identify risk and protective factors associated with childhood physical violence (CPV) after the 2010 earthquake. A population-based national survey was administered to 13-24-year-old Haitians in 2012. A three-stage clustered sample design was utilized. Adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR) and risk ratios (aRR). 64% of survey respondents experienced CPV were estimated. Respondents who reported emotional and/or sexual abuse prior to age 12 were twice as likely to be victims of physical violence later during childhood (emotional aRR 1.9, 95% CI 1.3-2.7; sexual aRR 2.1, 95% CI 1.4-3.1). Feeling close or very close to one's mother was protective (aPR 0.66, 95% CI 0.47-0.92). This study is the first to describe risk and protective factors and also delineate temporality of exposures associated with CPV.



Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/17457300.2021.1996398.

Language: en