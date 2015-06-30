|
Citation
Stewart N, MacConchie JG, Castillo R, Thomas PG, Cipolla J, Stawicki SP. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2021; 14(3): 143-147.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
34759632
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Despite its shortcomings, trauma-related injury severity score (TRISS) correlates well with mortality in large trauma datasets. The aim of this study was to determine if TRISS correlates with morbidity and hospital lengths of stay using data from an institutional registry at a Level I Trauma Center. We hypothesized that higher TRISS correlates with increased complications and longer hospital stays.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury severity score; trauma length of stay; trauma risk stratification; trauma-related injury severity score