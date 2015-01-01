Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess occupational differences in proportional mortality ratios (PMRs) and trends in these PMRs due to the deaths of despair in the United States.



METHODS: PMRs for deaths due to drug overdoses, suicide, and alcoholic liver disease were obtained from the National Occupational Mortality Surveillance system. Data came from various states for the years 1985-1998, 1999, 2003-2004, and 2007-2014.



RESULTS: Occupations with the highest risk for deaths of despair included construction; architects; and food preparation and service. Occupations with the highest increases in deaths due to deaths of despair included personal care and service and home aides.



CONCLUSIONS: Identifying occupations with elevated risk factors for deaths of despair makes it possible to focus interventions on these occupations. Occupational hazards and exposures may increase risk to deaths of despair for specific workers.

