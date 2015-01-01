SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Evoy R, Case S. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002430

34759196

OBJECTIVE: To analyze health behaviors and conditions among maritime workers using Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRSS).

METHODS: BRFSS data from 2014-2018 were used to calculate weighted prevalence estimates and adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs) for 10 health behaviors and conditions. Logistic regression was used to compare aPRs between maritime workers and all other U.S. workers.

RESULTS: Compared to other workers, maritime workers had higher weighted prevalence estimates for six of ten health behaviors and conditions: binge drinking, smoking, obese/overweight, diabetes, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Maritime workers had significantly higher aPRs for binge drinking (aPR=1.28) and smoking cigarettes (aPR = 1.39) compared to all other U.S. workers.

CONCLUSIONS: This study uses BRFSS data to estimate the prevalence of adverse health conditions across maritime industries. This study can serve as the foundation for additional follow-on research.


