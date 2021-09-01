|
Citation
Russell KW, Acker SN, Ignacio RC, Lofberg KM, Garvey EM, Chao SD, Bliss DW, Smith CA, Nehra D, Anderson ML, Bunnell BL, Shahi N, Perry JM, Evans LL, Kwong JZ, Tobias J, Rohan A, Pickett KL, Kaar JL, Kastenberg ZJ, Laskey AL, Scaife ER, Jensen AR. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34758909
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Economic, social, and psychologic stressors are associated with an increased risk for abusive injuries in children. Prolonged physical proximity between adults and children under conditions of severe external stress, such as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic with "shelter-in-place orders", may be associated with additional increased risk for child physical abuse. We hypothesized that child physical abuse rates and associated severity of injury would increase during the early months of the pandemic as compared to the prior benchmark period.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Child abuse; Nonaccidental trauma; SARS-CoV-2