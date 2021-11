Abstract

Prevalence and Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on Chicago Public School Students in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey



In Korpics et al.,1 the last sentence of the first paragraph on the fourth page which continues from the previous page and begins with 'Males' was published as:



Whites (8.9%), African Americans (9.0%), and LGBQ (12.3%) reported 2 ACEs less than Hispanics (7.6%).



The sentence should read as:



Whites (8.9%), African Americans (9.0%), and LGBQ (12.3%) reported 2 ACEs more than Hispanics (7.6%).



The Publisher apologizes for this error.

Language: en