Fiani B, Houston R, Cathel A, Pennington E, Siddiqi I, Arshad M, Soula M, Jenkins R. Korean J. Neurotrauma 2021; 17(2): 108-117.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neurotraumatology Society)
34760821
OBJECTIVE: The use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and associated injuries have significantly increased in the last decade. This study aimed to determine the frequency of ATV-associated spinal cord injuries (SCIs) in the Coachella Valley, California, and provide recommendations for data reproducibility in other areas with a similarly substantial level of ATV usage and injuries.
Language: en
All-terrain vehicles; Off-road motor vehicles; Spinal cord injury; Spinal fracture