Abstract

In the context of multiple reports of inequalities in mental health support for Black people, Asian people, and minority ethnic groups, differences between ethnic groups in rates of death by suicide are not well reported, making targeted efforts to support the mental health needs of different ethnic groups challenging. In The Lancet Psychiatry, Isabelle Hunt and colleagues present a case series on patients in England and Wales who died by suicide within 12 months of contact with mental health services between 2007 and 2018. This Article used data from the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health to allow for comparisons between ethnic groups. Rates and standardised mortality ratios were estimated for South Asian (Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi), Black African, Black Caribbean, Chinese, and White people.

