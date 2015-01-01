Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health problem, with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. Suicide rates are high in all age groups are particularly high in all age groups but are one of the major causes of death among younger age groups, yeilding substantial years of premature life lost. Preventing suicide is one of the major mental health challenges in the world.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to estimate the number and rates of suicide deaths in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FB&H), and describe suicide characteristics by sex, age, method of suicide over the period of 2010 to 2020.



METHODS: This is a retrospective population-based study from the period 2010 - 2020. Data were from the FB&H mortality register, Institute for Statistics FB&H. Data on deaths by cause of death are given according to the 10(th) edition of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Injuries and Causes of Death. Suicide data were presented rates by three age group, total number, male and female, crude rates, age-specific death rates and suicide mechanism by age and gender.



RESULTS: The total number of suicides increased until 2017 to a peak of 201, then decreased to 157 for 2020. Males comprised over 70% of the suicide deaths. Over half of suicides were among those aged 30 - 64 and nearly one third among those 65 and above. However, the greatest increases were among youth aged 15 to 29, which grew from 2% to 9% of suicides over teh study period. The most common mechanisms for suicide were for hanging and firearms, both most common amond males. Poisoning was the most common mechanism among females.



CONCLUSION: Understanding age and mechanism trends over time will help prioritize prevention strategies. Focus on mental health systems needs to ensure equal access to high-quality services in community based settings. For responses to this challenge to be effective, a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed.

