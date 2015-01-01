Abstract

As the usage of medicinal marijuana rises and cannabis decriminalisation becomes more accepted globally, it is crucial for clinical forensic medicine to equip itself to handle this future landscape. However, the limited knowledge base that exists on the gender differences in delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) retention inhibits a forensic physician's ability to make robust assessments of cannabis detection test results. Furthermore, noticeably absent in any gender discussion is trans THC retention (only five results are returned for the PubMed search term "transgender THC," none of which were related to retention). This letter seeks to draw on the current knowledge base in the cis-population to suggest how THC retention may occur in trans individuals.



It's held that average women have a higher percentage body fat than average men. Which, due to THC's lipophilic nature, results in women, on average, having a greater capacity for THC storage...

