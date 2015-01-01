|
Citation
Altaweel M, Hanson J, Squitieri A. PLoS One 2021; 16(11): e0259680.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
34762716
Abstract
Cities and towns have often developed infrastructure that enabled a variety of socio-economic interactions. Street networks within these urban settings provide key access to resources, neighborhoods, and cultural facilities. Studies on settlement scaling have also demonstrated that a variety of urban infrastructure and resources indicate clear population scaling relationships in both modern and ancient settings. This article presents an approach that investigates past street network centrality and its relationship to population scaling in urban contexts. Centrality results are compared statistically among different urban settings, which are categorized as orthogonal (i.e., planned) or self-organizing (i.e., organic) urban settings, with places having both characteristics classified as hybrid.
Language: en