Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discrimination, abuse and mistreatment are prevailing problems reported in neurosurgical-training programs globally. Moreover, the current COVID-19-pandemic may also display a negative impact on burnout levels in neurosurgery-residents. This study aims to evaluate burnout, discrimination and mistreatment in neurosurgical-residents training in Latin-America during the SARS-CoV-2 era.



METHODS: A 33-item electronic survey was sent to neurosurgery-residents from Latin-America from May-10 to May-25, 2021. Statistical analysis was made using IBM-SPSS-25.



RESULTS: 111 neurosurgery residents responded the survey. Mean age was 29.39±2.37 years; 22.5% were female and 36% were training in Mexico. Residents who reported suffering from discrimination for testing positive to COVID-19 had the highest levels of depersonalization (66.7%, p=0.043) and emotional-exhaustion (75%, p= 0.023). Female respondents presented higher rates of gender discrimination (80%vs.1.2%, p=0.001), abuse (84%vs.58.1%, p<0.005) and sexual-harassment (24%vs.0%, p<0.001) than male respondents. Residents training in Mexico presented lower rates of emotional or verbal abuse (59.2%vs.32.5%, p=0.007) and bullying (p<0.005) than other countries in Latin-America. Older-age was a protective factor for high depersonalization scores (OR 0.133, 95%CI 0.035-0.500). Suffering from discrimination represented a risk factor for presenting high emotional-exhaustion scores (OR 3.019, 95%CI 1.057-8.629). High levels of depersonalization were associated with a 7-fold increased risk of presenting suicidal ideation (OR 7.869, 95%CI 1.266-48.88).



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant burden on several aspects of healthcare workers' lives. Our results provide a broad overview of its impact on burnout, discrimination and mistreatment as experienced by neurosurgery residents training in Latin-America, laying the groundwork for future studies and potential interventions.

Language: en