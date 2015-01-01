Abstract

This article analyzes the advances and limitations in the scientific production regarding the process of leaving violent intimate relationships. For that, articles addressing leaving violent relationships or the stay/leave process as the main theme, written in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French, were searched in Periódicos Capes and SciELO Web searches. The search resulted in 14 articles published between 1999 and 2015 - half with a quantitative design and the other half with a qualitative design. Investment, commitment, subjective norms, responsibility attribution, anger, and structural barriers and facilitators were correlated with the leaving process. These studies also understood the end of relationship as a process. Qualitative studies proposed new models, focused on strategies that enable the leaving process, and considered the post-separation period in the analysis. Thus, this study provides recommendations for professional practice and further research on the theme.



Keywords:

domestic violence; intimate partner violence; violence against women



Este artigo analisa avanços e limitações na produção científica acerca do processo de término de relações íntimas violentas. Realizou-se busca nas bases de dados Portal de Periódicos Capes e SciELO, com entradas em inglês, francês, espanhol e português. O critério de inclusão foi tratar do término de relações amorosas violentas ou de aspectos da decisão ficar versus sair. Encontraram-se catorze estudos publicados entre 1999 e 2015, dos quais metade tinha design quantitativo e a outra metade, qualitativo. Estas variáveis mostraram correlação com o avanço rumo ao término nos estudos quantitativos: nível de investimento, comprometimento, normas subjetivas, atribuir ao agressor a responsabilidade pela agressão, sentimento de raiva, barreiras e facilitadores estruturais. Para os sete estudos qualitativos, observaram-se: a proposta de novos modelos de compreensão, a maior variabilidade de recrutamento das amostras e a consideração do período pós-separação nas análises. Discutem-se recomendações para a prática profissional e a pesquisa.

Language: pt