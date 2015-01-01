|
Cummins RA. Int. J. Community Wellbeing 2020; 3(3): 273-276.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
The issue of loneliness is making big news. And so it should. The over-riding concern by public-health authorities in the face of the Covid-19 threat is to contain the spread of the virus. And from this perspective alone, the solution is simple. Stop people occupying the same social environment. But this solution ignores the psychological consequences of involuntary social isolation, which reviewers Haslam et al. (2019) describe as ‘a killer.’ So, in order to avoid a coincident epidemic of induced psychopathology, a more complex solution is required, advised by an understanding of loneliness.
Language: en