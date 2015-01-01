Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify factors that influence whether adult psychiatry residents choose to pursue fellowship training, particularly in child psychiatry. The study also assessed how child psychiatry is perceived among adult psychiatry residents as a subspecialty.



METHODS: Electronic surveys were administered to all adult psychiatry residents at the University of Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, and Authority Health. These three programs were selected for geographic convenience. The survey included demographic questions as well as Likert-scale statements that assessed the importance of various factors in determining future career choice. The survey also assessed the agreeability of various statements pertaining to the field of child psychiatry.



RESULTS: The most important factor for residents in deciding their specialty choice was personal interest, followed by work-life balance, the ability to work directly with patients, and the location of their future job. Over half of residents rated length of training as being "extremely important" or "very important," and fewer than 30% of residents surveyed felt that child psychiatry fellowship was too long. Child psychiatry is widely recognized by residents as having ample job opportunities. However, fewer than 30% of psychiatry residents surveyed rated a high level of interest in child psychiatry.



CONCLUSION: The knowledge of psychiatry residents' views on specialty selection could inform decision making around recruitment efforts. It may also gauge the efficacy and impact of different propositions made to increase child psychiatry recruitment, such as shortening fellowship training in child psychiatry and sponsoring mentorships and interest groups.

