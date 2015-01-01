Abstract

Understanding how individuals conceptualize and communicate sexual consent is critical to sexual health and has important implications for the prevention of sexual assault. This study used a data-driven (vs. a theoretical) approach to understand how students' internal feelings of willingness (i.e., internal consent) and behavioral communication of consent (i.e., external consent) cluster together within sexual encounters. Using data from 610 college students (72% female) who reported on their most recent sexual encounter, latent profile analysis revealed five distinct consent profiles. Most students reported willing encounters that involved the use of several external consent cues (68.9%), a small group reported low levels of both internal and external consent (3.8%), and three groups (27.3% altogether) reported encounters with complex patterns of internal and external consent. Demographic and encounter-level differences were observed across profiles. Programming that trains students to attend to their own internal desires in addition to external consent behaviors could improve emotional health and shift social norms about sexual communication.

Language: en