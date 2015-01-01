|
Citation
|
Cooley JL, Taussig HN. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34766514
|
Abstract
|
Research has consistently shown that child maltreatment and witnessed violence lead to disrupted patterns of social functioning, yet the mechanisms underlying these pathways remain unclear. This cross-sectional study evaluated whether anger and/or attention problems mediated the links from abuse, neglect, and witnessed violence to peer problems and aggressive behavior. Participants included a diverse sample of 470 children (ages 8-11; 52.1% boys) living in out-of-home care. Subtype and severity of maltreatment exposure were coded using Child Protection Services' intake reports and court records. Witnessed violence and anger were assessed using child-reports, and caregivers provided ratings of attention problems and social functioning. Indirect effects were tested using a series of structural equation path analysis models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; aggressive behavior; anger; attention problems; peer problems; witnessed violence