Abstract

PURPOSE: Epileptic seizures frequently result in distinct physical injuries, fractures, traumatic brain injuries and minor trauma. The aim of this study was to retrospectively determine the frequent injury patterns due to seizure episode and to analyze consecutive acute medical care.



METHODS: This retrospective mono-center study was conducted at Frankfurt University Hospital, Frankfurt am Main, Germany between January 2007 and December 2017. Epilepsy patients with seizure-related fractures admitted to the emergency department were identified via a retrospective systematic query in the hospital information system using the ICD-10 German modification codes G40.0-G40.9. Patients with an unclear diagnosis of epilepsy were excluded. Sociodemographic as well as disease specific aspects were analyzed. Descriptive and Kruskal-Wallis one-way analysis of variance were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: A total number of 62 epilepsy patients were included. The mean age was 58.1 years. Fractures concerned the upper extremity most frequently (43.5%, n = 20), and 70.0% (14/20) were humerus fractures. Admission to intensive care unit for acute trauma care was necessary in 29.0% patients (n = 18), and surgery in 45.2% patients (n = 28). Twenty-five patients (26.6%) showed clinical or radiological signs of traumatic brain injury. Provoking factors were identified in 20 patients (32.3%), i.e., acute withdrawal or excess of alcohol (n = 15), relevant sleep deprivation (n = 2), and intoxication or withdrawal of other illegal drugs or trivial infect (n = 1 for each) and non-compliance with anti-seizure drugs (n = 1). A decreased T-score (-1.04 ± 1.15) and Z-score (-0.84 ± 0.75) compared to healthy subjects were found.



CONCLUSION: Fractures in upper extremities, trunk and craniocerebral trauma occur frequently as seizure-induced injuries. Alcohol excess and withdrawal are important provoking factors and should be targeted with preventive measurements to avoid seizure related injuries and accidents.

