SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bhowmick D, Winter S, Stevenson M, Vortisch P. Comput Urban Sci 2021; 1(1): e21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1007/s43762-021-00020-z

PMID

34766168

PMCID

PMC8419668

Abstract

Walk-sharing is a cost-effective and proactive approach that promises to improve pedestrian safety and has been shown to be technically (theoretically) viable. Yet, the practical viability of walk-sharing is largely dependent on community acceptance, which has not, until now, been explored. Gaining useful insights on the community's spatio-temporal and social preferences in regard to walk-sharing will ensure the establishment of practical viability of walk-sharing in a real-world urban scenario. We aim to derive practical viability using defined performance metrics (waiting time, detour distance, walk-alone distance and matching rate) and by investigating the effectiveness of walk-sharing in terms of its major objective of improving pedestrian safety and safety perception. We make use of the results from a web-based survey on the public perception on our proposed walk-sharing scheme.

FINDINGS are fed into an existing agent-based walk-sharing model to investigate the performance of walk-sharing and deduce its practical viability in urban scenarios.


Language: en

Keywords

Pedestrian safety; Walking; Fear of crime; Agent-based modelling; Urban planning; Walk-sharing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print