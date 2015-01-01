Abstract

Background and objective Emergency physicians come across a myriad of medical afflictions resulting from suicide attempts. The Indian contribution to global suicide deaths is alarming; the social construct of India is unique, and so are the problems and challenges. This study aims to describe the social background, demographic parameters and correlate the clinical profile and outcomes of all patients presenting with an attempted or completed suicide.



MATERIALS AND METHODS The present study is a hospital-based prospective observational study conducted by the Department of Emergency Medicine at RL Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre, a rural tertiary-care center in Karnataka, India, from June 2020 to February 2021. After stabilizing the patient, a detailed socio-demographic history was recorded. Details of the suicide attempt and findings of the clinical examination were noted.



RESULTS The final study sample consisted of 89 patients who presented to the emergency room (ER). Fifty-three patients were female, and thirty-six were males; the average age of the sample was 28.4 ± 11 years. A higher proportion of men who completed pre-university education (p= 0.0005, c(2)= 11.98) or had a graduate degree (p= 0.009, c(2)= 6.71) attempted suicide. Amongst all women who attempted suicide, 73.6% (n=39) were married at the time of the event (p= 0.0006, c(2)= 11.79). Poisoning (n=59) was the most common method of attempting suicide. We also observed that it was primarily men who attempted suicide when under the influence of alcohol (p= 0.006, c(2)= 7.57). The most common reason for attempting suicide was familial disharmony, including domestic violence. A Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 9/15 and less at the time of presentation resulted in a mortality rate of 28.6%, whereas patients with a GCS score of 10 and above had a mortality rate of 6.1% (p= 0.04, c(2)= 4.14).



DISCUSSION Marriage appears to be less protective for Indian women than Indian men. Poisoning was the most common method of attempted suicide in our study, followed by tablet overdose. The reason for the above could be ease of access to household poisons. Insecticides have been a preferred method in the Indian population over the years. Aluminum phosphide poisoning, a common constituent of rodenticides, is associated with a high mortality rate. However, in the West, firearm-related incidents have the highest mortality. Multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India, data showed that adult males succumb majorly to romantic relations, unemployment, and failure in examinations. The use of alcohol was more in the illiterate and unskilled workers; however, high school educated persons and students used alcohol intentionally to facilitate suicide. Lower Glasgow Coma Scale values are associated with higher fatality; however, some studies found that Full Outline of Unresponsiveness (FOUR) and Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation Score (APACHE) II scores are better mortality indicators.



CONCLUSION Besides the presentation and GCS score, cognizance of the lethality of different methods in attempting suicide provides clues in anticipating the patient's clinical course. The social patterns of suicide must be considered while designing awareness campaigns and focused outreach programs to decrease suicides. A strict policy must be made and enforced to limit the availability of household poisons.

