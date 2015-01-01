|
Citation
Mahu IT, Barrett SP, Conrod PJ, Bartel SJ, Stewart SH. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 229(Pt B): e109133.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34768142
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Substance use motives (i.e., reasons for using a substance) are thought to be the most proximal variable leading to substance use. These motives have been described by various typologies, the most well known being the four-factor drinking motives model which separates motives into enhancement, social, coping, and conformity (Cooper, 1994). Although extensively studied in adult community samples, motives for use have less commonly been investigated among populations at a later stage of addiction, where polysubstance use is more common. Moreover, because the motives literature has largely focused on drinking motives, it is not clear whether existing findings can also be applied to other substances (Cooper et al., 2016).
Language: en
Keywords
Opioids; Methadone; Motives; Opiate agonist therapy; Polysubstance Use