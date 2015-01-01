Abstract

Occupational stress can leave the nurses drained while caring for patients in the burn unit. This existential-phenomenological study aimed to explore burn unit nurses' lived experiences of occupational stressors and organizational support. Twenty-two nurses working in the burn unit were interviewed. Data were analyzed utilizing Colaizzi's 7-step method. Three themes were generated: stressful work environment; feelings of helplessness; need for organizational support. Nurses reported that organizational support should be available for dealing with the work-related stressors in the burn unit.

