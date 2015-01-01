|
Citation
|
Morris A, Elliott E, Jeffery H. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 84: e102268.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34768190
|
Abstract
|
Sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) requires a thorough process of inquiry including a detailed history, death scene investigation and autopsy by appropriate and informed health professionals to identify aetiology. Paediatricians are required to conduct the medical, social and family history as well as provide support to the family for the approximately 45 deaths each year in New South Wales (NSW). The aim of this study is describe paediatricians' experience in conducting SUDI assessments with reference to current NSW Health policy and identify barriers to its implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; Police; Infant; Risk factors; Cause of death; Coroners and medical examiners; Evidence-based practice; Interprofessional relations; Sudden infant death