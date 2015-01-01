Abstract

Sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) requires a thorough process of inquiry including a detailed history, death scene investigation and autopsy by appropriate and informed health professionals to identify aetiology. Paediatricians are required to conduct the medical, social and family history as well as provide support to the family for the approximately 45 deaths each year in New South Wales (NSW). The aim of this study is describe paediatricians' experience in conducting SUDI assessments with reference to current NSW Health policy and identify barriers to its implementation.



METHODS: Paediatricians in NSW who participate in the Australian Paediatric Surveillance Unit (APSU) were invited to complete a questionnaire requesting information about their knowledge and confidence in managing an infant presenting with SUDI, awareness and use of the NSW Health Policy Directive, and their own recommendations for management. A second questionnaire was completed by paediatricians who had attended a SUDI in the previous five years.



RESULTS: The first survey was completed by 234/524 (44%) NSW paediatricians. Half the respondents (118/234) were aware of the SUDI Policy Directive and of those 72/118 (61%) had read it. Few paediatricians (63/234) 27% had received education on the Policy Directive or about SUDI management 55/234 (24%). The second survey was completed by 33/36 (92%) who had attended a SUDI, of whom 29% had not used the history protocol within the Policy Directive.



CONCLUSION: Lack of awareness, perceived problems with the current Policy, and limited confidence suggests the model in NSW needs revision to meet international recommendations for best management and diagnosis and also supportive and preventive practices for parents.

