Simonetti JA, Wortzel HS, Matarazzo BB. J. Psychiatr. Pract. 2021; 27(6): 456-465.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PRA.0000000000000586

34768269

Safety planning to reduce suicide or other-directed violence risk involves efforts toward "making the environment safe," including working collaboratively with at-risk patients to encourage voluntary changes in their firearm storage decisions [ie, lethal means safety (LMS) counseling]. This column provides a conceptual framework and real-world evidence to support the delivery of LMS counseling to at-risk patients, as well as guidance on asking about firearm access and making individualized safety recommendations. It also reviews important elements related to documenting LMS discussions and legal considerations related to these conversations.


