|
Citation
|
Hoare E, Collins S, Marx W, Callaly E, Moxham-Smith R, Cuijpers P, Holte A, Nierenberg AA, Reavley N, Christensen H, Reynolds CF, Carvalho AF, Jacka F, Berk M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 144: 483-493.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34768070
|
Abstract
|
Depression is a disabling, highly prevalent, frequently chronic, and difficult-to-treat disorder with an immense cognitive, social, and economic burden. Given that many of the advances in other non-communicable disorders like cancer have been in prevention rather than treatment, the prevention of depression is currently an unmet public health priority. We sought to provide an overview of the meta-analytic literature through conducting a systematic umbrella review of universally delivered preventive interventions for depression. The search was conducted on March 18, 2021 utilising the following databases (all accessed through EBSCOHost); Allied and Complementary Medicine Database, CINAHL Complete, Global Health, Health Source: Nursing/Academic Edition, MEDLINE Complete and APA PsychArticles. The following search terms related to depression, prevention, and trial study design. Two authors independently screened articles and a third resolved discrepancies. Eligibility criteria sought to identify meta-analyses that investigated the prevention of depression (i.e., reduced incidence) through intervention studies that were universal, in that they were designed to be delivered to entire populations Six meta-analyses on psychological interventions, two school-based meta-analyses, and one eHealth meta-analysis were included in this umbrella review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevention; Depression; Interventions; Lifespan; Population health; Universal