|
Citation
|
D'Argenio EM, Eckard TG, Frank BS, Prentice WE, Padua DA. J. Sport Rehab. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34768238
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are a common and devastating injury in women's soccer. Several risk factors for ACL injury have been identified, but have not yet been examined as potentially dynamic risk factors, which may change throughout a collegiate soccer season.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACL injury; screening; training load; women’s soccer