Gross A, Elliott DP, Lasky T, Samanta D, Kafka W, Murphy M, Patel A. J. Trauma Nurs. 2021; 28(6): 363-366.
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Trauma Nurses)
34766931
BACKGROUND: As the population ages, it is predicted that approximately 40% of all patients who experience fall-related trauma will be 65 years of age and older. Most injuries in older adults are caused by falls that are the result of multiple contributing factors including home hazards, comorbidities, frailty, and medications. A variety of medications have been associated with falls, specifically those with sedating and anticholinergic effects. The drug burden index can be used to quantify sedating and anticholinergic drug burden, with higher scores being associated with reduced psychomotor function.
