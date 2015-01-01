Abstract

The aim of this retrospective socio-demographic analysis is to identify those at higher risk of suicidal hanging in the region of Delhi and the National Capital Region. All deaths due to suicidal hanging from January 2016 to December 2019 reported in the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital were included. Suicidal hanging accounted for 2.67% of total autopsied cases; 21-30 years old represented 42.62% of the victims. Male:female ratio was 1.7:1 and 38.37% of cases were from the adjoining areas of Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar. Therefore, a preventive strategy should focus concern on young adults, the male sex, and areas of Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar.

Language: en