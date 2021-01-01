Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Innovative strategies are needed to reduce young adult drinking. Real-time feedback via mobile health (mHealth) technology (e.g., smartphone devices/apps) may facilitate moderate drinking, yet requires evidence of feasibility, acceptability, and usability.



METHOD: Young adults reporting frequent heavy drinking (N = 99, M(age) = 23, 51% male) participated in a manualized, brief, motivational interview on recent typical and peak blood alcohol concentration (BAC), then were randomized to use 1 of the 3 forms of technology: (a) smartphone breathalyzer device/app; (b) app that estimates BAC based on factors including sex, weight, number/types of drinks over time; or (c) self-text messaging after each drink. Technologies were tested initially in small-group laboratory alcohol self-administration sessions. Participants then completed a 2-week field test wherein they had free access to all three technologies. Participants reported on usability and acceptability.



RESULTS: Laboratory alcohol self-administration did not differ significantly by technology condition. The smartphone breathalyzer and BAC estimator app had favorable acceptability and usability. Participants used at least one form of technology on 67% of drinking days in the field period. In exploratory analyses, alcohol use during the field period was significantly lower than the baseline including a decrease of nearly one drink per drinking day.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support the feasibility of research combining lab and field methods to test moderate drinking technologies in young adults.



FINDINGS further support the acceptability and usability of these technologies, along with young adults' openness to using them. Exploratory results suggest potential efficacy of combined mobile technology intervention to be tested in subsequent controlled studies. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

