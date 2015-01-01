SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bitsika V, Heyne DA, Sharpley CF. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2021; 120: e104121.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ridd.2021.104121

34768056

BACKGROUND: Autistic youth are often bullied at school, which may lead to school refusal (SR). Currently, there is little research on factors that may help prevent SR among autistic youth. To advance theory-driven preventative interventions, this study examined associations between psychological resilience and emerging SR (ESR) among autistic youth bullied at school.

METHODS: Fifty-eight autistic boys in elementary school (grades 1-6; n = 36) or secondary school (grades 8-11; n = 22) who were bullied at school responded to an online survey, as did their mothers. Boys reported on the experience of being bullied, psychological resilience (via the Social Emotional Assets and Resilience Scale), and ESR. Their mothers provided information regarding the boys' Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis.

RESULTS: Fifty-six percent of this sample of bullied autistic youth displayed ESR. For the secondary school boys there was a significant inverse relationship between psychological resilience and ESR, principally via two characteristics of psychological resilience: 'controlling negative thoughts' and 'remaining calm when angry'. No significant relationship was found between psychological resilience and ESR among elementary school boys.

CONCLUSION: Longitudinal research is needed to determine whether psychological resilience serves as a factor protecting against the emergence of SR among autistic youth who have been bullied.


Resilience; Autism; Boys; Bullying; Emerging school refusal

