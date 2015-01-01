|
Citation
|
Bitsika V, Heyne DA, Sharpley CF. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2021; 120: e104121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34768056
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Autistic youth are often bullied at school, which may lead to school refusal (SR). Currently, there is little research on factors that may help prevent SR among autistic youth. To advance theory-driven preventative interventions, this study examined associations between psychological resilience and emerging SR (ESR) among autistic youth bullied at school.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Resilience; Autism; Boys; Bullying; Emerging school refusal